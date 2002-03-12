Here is Saint-Valery airport created by Yves Pébayle.

Saint-Valery - Vittefleur aerodrome is a civil airfield, open to public air traffic, located in the municipalities of Saint-Sylvain, Saint-Riquier-ès-Plains and Vittefleur, 6 km southwest of Saint -Valery-en-Caux in Seine-Maritime.

It is used for the practice of leisure and tourism activities (light aviation).
https://www.simvol.org/en/downloads/...s/saint-valery