A new one on me here. New install of FSDT KLAS and added the Terminal 3 upgrade. All is well until i activate AES for the Airport and then all the jetways turn blank grey. They all work fine with AES, just blank grey. Any ideas.
My Specs. Windows 10, Intel I5-10400 12M cache up to 4.3 GHz, 6 Cores , 16GB RAM DDR5, GTX 1060 6GB VRAM.
