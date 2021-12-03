Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: FBW A300NX avionics off

  Today, 12:02 PM #1
    jlbelard
    Default FBW A300NX avionics off

    With the plane on the runway ready to take off the avionics is still not on.. Is there a special button I need to push for the avionics to be alive or does it come on after a few minutes? Thanks in advance

    J-Louis
  Today, 12:34 PM #2
    tiger1962
    Default

    This is a known bug and Asobo's advice is to press Esc and select 'Restart the flight'.
