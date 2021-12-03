Thread: FBW A300NX avionics off

With the plane on the runway ready to take off the avionics is still not on.. Is there a special button I need to push for the avionics to be alive or does it come on after a few minutes? Thanks in advance
J-Louis
J-Louis Belard, 6 miles SW of KGAI
This is a known bug and Asobo's advice is to press Esc and select 'Restart the flight'.
Tim Wright "The older I get, the better I was..."
