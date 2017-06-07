Thread: My 3 most wanted/needed in MSFS

My 3 most wanted/needed in MSFS
actually 4
1) Real Ai Airlines traffic (this implies original Boeings and other planes)
2) Declare Emergency feature in ATC with a simple vector to closest
runway
3) Built-in Replay (no, I dont like any of the addons alternatives)
4) 3D aircraft (I mean real 3D, not illusions, being able to walk thru passenger cabin, open doors, toilet, luggage compartment above seat etc)
With the exception of the Emergency atc feature, the others are all available in fsx/p3d
What are yours most wanted (not impossible) features to be implemented?
