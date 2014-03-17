Hello there.

I recently had an issue where I had a SPACE in front of my Steam folder directory so removed this. It was causing all sorts of issues with Train Simulator which is why I changed it.

However, it seems to have rather messed up my Scenery.CFG file as now I have a load of incorrect directory warnings clearly because it is still including the SPACE in front of the Steam folder. e.g. D:// Steam rather than D://Steam.

How would I go about changing the directories as I assume that would fix the problem? I don't have any real knowledge of the Scenery.CFG file either.

Many thanks,