Hi all,

The strobes on my SR22 aren't flashing. Well they are, but from solid white to black. It's as if the strobe effect isn't working. The light is a solid white, then flashes black. Any ideas on how to get these working? I've played around with the SR22 to get it working to my standard, and have done so minus the strobes. To get them working properly would be great! Hence ideas please...

Many thanks,

Ralie