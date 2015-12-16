Thread: For the Three Monitor Experience....

Results 1 to 3 of 3

For the Three Monitor Experience....

    What piece of hardware is needed? I have a smaller 17 inch monitor I like to use for map program that I bought to use with MSFS to show my position, then I have the RealSim Gear GNS530, and of course my main monitor. What piece of hardware do I need to get all three plugged into the main HDMI port and to be able to be on at the same time?

    I appreciate all the help. Thanks in advance.
    How many inputs does your GPU have?
    When you set it up, change your display settings to "extend desktop"

    Mine has 1 HDMI and 3 Display ports.
    I tried using 3 screens for a wrap around effect but it didnt look right even when set up correctly. The side monitors looked stretched.
    Im using a 2 27 inch 144hz monitors right 1080p monitors. Both are using HDMI inputs. The one directly in the center is set up as the main video and the other monitor is where i put Res Weatherforce 2020 and Lil Nav map plus all nav/camera icon bars.
    Yeah, mine has the Three Display ports. So does that mean, they should all just plug in by Display ports into each of the Ports and then keep my GNS 530 on the HDMI since that requires HDMI? No additional hardware needed then? I have an 11gb RTX 2080ti
