Thread: For the Three Monitor Experience....

For the Three Monitor Experience....
What piece of hardware is needed? I have a smaller 17 inch monitor I like to use for map program that I bought to use with MSFS to show my position, then I have the RealSim Gear GNS530, and of course my main monitor. What piece of hardware do I need to get all three plugged into the main HDMI port and to be able to be on at the same time?
I appreciate all the help. Thanks in advance.
Thermaltake Ryzen Gen 9 3900x 12 cores, 4.6 ghz 32 gig of Ram, Liquid Cooled Everything.
Bookmarks