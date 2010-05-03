Click image for larger version.  Name: rtw.jpg  Views: 0  Size: 172.5 KB  ID: 226215

I thought you might like a bit of a laugh. I started this round-the-world flight in November 2009.

I got side-tracked.

So far I've clocked up 216 landings in half a dozen different aircraft. I guess I'll be living the afterlife long before it's finished.

I'd been stuck in South America for nine years where it's done little but rain like a cow pissing on a flat rock (thank-you Mr Gann). Finally made it to sunny Mexico yesterday. I didn't hold a coming out party because I'll be back before long, inching my way down the Amazon when I'd rather be yarding my way up to Florida.

I wonder if I'll finish before PCs cease to be a thing.

Or before I cease to be a thing...