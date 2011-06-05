Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: Which flight sim mimics a fixed base flight simulator that is used to train pilots?

    Aks
    Which flight sim mimics a fixed base flight simulator that is used to train pilots?

    I have heard that real pilots are trained on complex machines called Fixed base flight simulators.

    You can set specific conditions in these simulators such as extreme weather, fuel shortage, engine failure etc.

    Is there a flight sim SOFTWARE that allows you to put such conditions?

    As far as I know, most Sims don't allow you to simulate a situation where the plane runs out of fuel, or one engine catches fire etc.
    lnuss:

    None of the PC based sims allow all of the specifics you can get in a multi-million dollar sim (but the cost is much less, too), but you can set FSX and P3D to automatically generate failures of most anything, from structure to instruments to radios to flight controls and more, even start engine fires, and to set time frame(s) and certain conditions for failure. Select the Aircraft menu when in the sim, and choose the Failures line.

    Larry N.

    As Skylab would say:
    Remember: Aviation is NOT an exact Science!
