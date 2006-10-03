Thread: Afterburner effects

Results 1 to 2 of 2

    Hoi,
    Ik heb een vraag voor jullie, in mijn simulator(FXS) ik heb deze DCD_F15 CD_ Eagles en de EI_Eagles ook!, ik heb nooit kunnen de afterburner aan de prat krijgen, ik heb mailen gestuurd naar de makers van deze 2 modellen, maar nooit een een goede antwoord ontvangen. Mijn vraag is:Ik heb een F15 gevonden freeware met een hele mooie after burner effect en ik zou willen deze effect in mijn F15 DCD kunnen installeren, ik heb al de effect geinstaller, en werk prima! maar ik krijg storing met de MFD Left Display, en deze display is precies nodig om de verschillende weapons zoals rockets, extra fuel pods etc,etc. te kunnen installeren, zonder is geen gezicht, een straaljager moet deze dingen hebben onder de vleugels , denkt ik!
    Als iemand kan mij helpen, graag!

    Ik ben al 30 jaar met flight simulatie bezig , dus , ik ben geen groentje, maar toch! ik kan niet deze problem oplossen!!

    m.v.g.

    Cub51

    50 jaar geleden heb ik met een Piper J3 mijn eerste ervaringen in de lucht , zoiets kan je nooit vergeten!!!
    English translation:
    Hi,
    I have a question for you, in my simulator (FXS) I have these DCD_F15 CD_ Eagles and the EI_Eagles as well !, I have never been able to get the afterburner to the point, I have sent emails to the makers of these 2 models, but never a good reply received. My question is: I have found an F15 freeware with a really nice after burner effect and I would like to be able to install this effect in my F15 DCD, I have already installed the effect, and it works fine! but I get interference with the MFD Left Display, and this display is exactly needed to control the various weapons such as rockets, extra fuel pods etc, etc. to be able to install without is no face, a jet must have these things under its wing, I think!
    If anyone can help me, please!

    I've been doing flight simulation for 30 years, so I'm not a rookie, but still! i can't solve this problem !!

    Best regards.

    Cub51

    50 years ago I had my first experiences in the air with a Piper J3, you can never forget something like that !!!
