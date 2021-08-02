I'm building my own A320 cockpit. I'm starting with the FCU, which is pretty challenging, but if I can do this, I will have learnt a lot to start the real project. I'm making a mockup right now. I'm having a Snapmaker 2.0 A350 allowing me to 3D-print, CNC and laser engrave. I have knowledge about electronics and software (C, C++, C#), and have already developed a software suite that allows connecting my panels via a PIC Microcontroller, using USB. So far so good.

For the backlight of my panels (using painted opaque acrylic of 5mm in which I engrave my characters/symbols), I plan to use white LED. I might need quickly 10 to 20 LED's of which I plan to control brightness using PWM. I know that connecting multiple LED's can be done in series or parallel, and by eventually using driver chips. But I'm looking for some practical examples/schematics by somebody that has already done this before me.

Anybody here that wants to share schematics and concepts for LED-backlighted panels?

Thanks in advance!