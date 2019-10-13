Results 1 to 3 of 3

Thread: Boeing 307 stratoliner. ILS landings. Advice please

    Cas141
    Default Boeing 307 stratoliner. ILS landings. Advice please

    I am flying the above plane , a Jen Kristensen creation. I appreciate it is a 40s plane, but I cannot find how to "click" a button, or whatever, to get on the glideslope. IOW. The App button as in modern airliners.

    The bare cockpit doesn't even have a radio to put in the runway ILS frequency, but I can do that by using the window "provided".
    But when I am on the heading as instructed to intercept the glideslope beam, there is no button to click to turn me on to the glideslope.

    Is there a way, or is the plane too old to have one? Do I have to manually fly it and try to keep the vertical and horizontal lines in the gauge lined up to ensure I'm lined up with the runway.
    If that is the case, the pilots of these craft had a much harder job than modern day fliers😀
    f16jockey_2
    Do I have to manually fly it and try to keep the vertical and horizontal lines in the gauge lined up to ensure I'm lined up with the runway.
    If that is the case, the pilots of these craft had a much harder job than modern day fliers������
    From what I've read, that's how an ILS approach is mostly flown by a nowadays commercial pilot as well.

    Wim
    johnhinson
    These are pre-war aircraft, I'm not sure that ILS even existed in those days - if it did it would have been at very few airports. There shouldn't be anything hard about a visual landing, this is often done in the present day.

    But I would guess you might solve the problem with Ctrl-A to engage approach.

    John
    http://www.adventure-unlimited.org
