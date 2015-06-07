Results 1 to 1 of 1

Thread: FS: GoFlight TQ6 Throttle Quadrant, CH Products Eclipse Yoke, Thrustmaster T16000M

  1. Today, 02:24 AM #1
    stim989
    stim989 is offline Junior Member
    Join Date
    May 2021
    Posts
    1

    Default FS: GoFlight TQ6 Throttle Quadrant, CH Products Eclipse Yoke, Thrustmaster T16000M

    Go Flight TQ6 Throttle Quadrant
    Used condition. Everything works, but engine 3 thrust reverse button is a bit finnicky.
    Includes all original accessories.
    $290 OBO (cost $400 new)

    CH Products Eclipse Yoke
    Lightly used, everything works normally.
    $120 OBO

    Thrustmaster T.16000M Joystick
    Lightly used, everything works normally.
    $40

    Local pick-up at San Jose or shipped for additional cost.

    Text: 669-454-0676
    Attached Thumbnails Attached Thumbnails Click image for larger version.  Name: 1.jpg  Views: 0  Size: 340.7 KB  ID: 226210   Click image for larger version.  Name: 2.jpg  Views: 0  Size: 213.9 KB  ID: 226211   Click image for larger version.  Name: 3.jpg  Views: 0  Size: 295.4 KB  ID: 226212  

    Click image for larger version.  Name: 4.jpg  Views: 0  Size: 297.8 KB  ID: 226213  
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Similar Threads

  1. For Sale GOFLIGHT GF-TQ6 quadrant
    By janal in forum Swap Meet
    Replies: 1
    Last Post: 08-27-2015, 08:52 AM
  2. GoFlight GF-TQ6 Throttle Quadrant at Ebay(UK)
    By janal in forum Swap Meet
    Replies: 2
    Last Post: 07-06-2015, 05:18 PM
  3. Ch Flight Yoke vs Ch Eclipse Yoke
    By jefferysitz in forum PC Hardware, Video And Audio Help
    Replies: 1
    Last Post: 09-19-2013, 07:07 PM
  4. For Sale CH Eclipse Yoke/Quadrant Throttle
    By Tony De in forum Swap Meet
    Replies: 0
    Last Post: 02-28-2012, 12:41 PM
  5. GoFlight GF-TQ6 throttle for sale.
    By mynameismatt in forum Swap Meet
    Replies: 1
    Last Post: 06-14-2009, 11:48 PM

Bookmarks

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules