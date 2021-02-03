Queenstown is a resort town in Otago in the south-west of New Zealand's South Island. It has an urban population of 16,000. The town is built around an inlet called Queenstown Bay on Lake Wakatipu, a long, thin, Z-shaped lake formed by glacial processes, and has views of nearby mountains such as The Remarkables, Cecil Peak, Walter Peak and just above the town, Ben Lomond, and Queenstown Hill.
Queenstown is situated on the shore of Lake Wakatipu, the third largest lake by surface area in New Zealand. The town is located close to the lake's northeastern bend, at which point a small arm, the Frankton Arm, joins the lake with its principal outflow, the Kawarau River. The center of the town is on the north shore at the point where the Frankton Arm links with the main body of the lake, but also extends to the major suburb of Frankton at the eastern end of the arm, and across to Kelvin Heights on the Kelvin Peninsula, which forms the Frankton Arm's southern shore.
Your mission is to fly from Christchurch (NZCH) to Queenstown (NZQN) with any Canadian Xpress® freeware or payware Twin Engine Prop or Turbo Prop aircraft you have the rank to fly.
Join Canadian Xpress today in order to participate as there are some great prizes to be won including:
Any Aerosoft Download Product from:
The May 2021 Monthly Challenge is open to all Canadian Xpress pilots from May 2nd until May 29th, 2021 so join Canadian Xpress today by visiting https://canadianxpress.ca .
*Canadian Xpress accepts 50% of your VATSIM, IVAO or other Virtual airline hours with no limits.
Bookmarks