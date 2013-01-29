Thread: Throttled

Throttled
Can't fly at the moment. MSFS suddenly can't detect my Logitech throttle quadrant, connected to my PC through the Logitech flight yoke via PS2 cable. I had this problem yesterday, but was able to resolve it by disconnecting the flight yoke from my desktop while in MSFS (so that the yoke disappeared in MSFS controls) and reconnecting it. But this did not work today. I'd been flying (really fooling) around earlier in the Asobo ultralight with no problems. But when I "escaped" out of that flight and started a new one, I noticed that the prop was unresponsive to the throttle lever. I escaped back to controls to test them, and sure enough, when I moved the quadrant levers, I did not see any white sliders. MSFS still recognizes the yoke, so I can only assume that there's something wrong with the PS2 connection.
Additionally, when I looked for game controllers in Windows 10, I found my Logitech yoke and rudder pedals, but not the throttle quadrant. This would also I suppose indicate that the quadrant's PS2 connection is bad.
Has anybody else run into this problem with the Logitech yoke/throttle combo? If so, how did you resolve it? Or did you?
Unless I can find a reliable fix, I have two options: buy a Logitech quadrant with a USB cable for $60, or upgrade to a Honeycomb quadrant for $380 on eBay.
