I installed omdb_381307 (Dubai Scenery). When I tried to run FSX I got as far as the sim actually started but the screen disappeared. No screen but sound in the background.

Various item loaded, scenery, terrain, etc, etc, but very slowly. When the progress bar reached 100% is when the screen disappears.

I removed the scenery in the exact reverse of installing but still no good.

So I ran FSXRegUtility and it started ok. However, the next time I tried to start it I got the same problem, and the same solution - Run the Utility.

Can anyone suggest what the problem might be, and, more importantly, the permanent solution?

Many thanks.

Allan