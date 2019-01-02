Hi everyone.

I created a Boeing 747 cockpit out of LEGO and submitted it to the LEGO Ideas program (which can use your support). There are quite a few features including moving/linked controls, sliding seats, detailed interior and matching fuselage. It has 1,874 parts.

LEGO Ideas is a program where if an idea reaches 10,000 supporters (ie a free vote) then LEGO might make it into an actual LEGO set. If that happened, well there is no reason why LEGO couldn't make an entire series out of this with different aircraft, or anything that has a cockpit (shuttles, heavy machinery, etc).

Supporting is super easy, just go here, bit.ly/747Cockpit click Support and log in using a free LEGO Ideas account. I really appreciate it and hope you like it.

