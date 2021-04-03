Hi all. Question for you. I have a brand new WIN 10 Aurora R12 computer.
I was able to purchase MSFS 2020 from the Microsoft Store. It's in my Library, but I cannot get the "store" to "recognize my device.

Has anybody else had issues with Microsoft Store recognizing your DESKTOP PC and what did you do to fix it?
Yes the updates are current.
Yes the Troubleshooter was run and is fine. No errors.
Yes the Store Cache was reset, which fixed part of the problem.

Any tips / suggestions? Greatly appreciated.

Bill