Just purchased some of the sceneries by MFSG - YPPH, YPKA (Karratha and a little obscure choice) and Bahrain. For the price I thought pretty good.

Bahrain phot scenery surrounding the airport is pretty poor but the airport itself isnt too bad.
I really like Perth. Much better then what was in VOZ. And Karratha is pretty good too. And great quality for the price.

And best of all, no registration to be done online, no waiting for keys/ serial numbers or activation. Just download, unzip and copy and past into the sim. It doesn't get any easier or simpler then that.