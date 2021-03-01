Results 1 to 1 of 1

Thread: FS2020 now running better!

  1. Today, 07:05 AM #1
    daspinall's Avatar
    daspinall
    daspinall is online now Member
    Join Date
    Jan 1999
    Location
    United Kingdom
    Posts
    865
    Blog Entries
    9

    Default FS2020 now running better!

    My card is an XFX RX5600TX I never knew made by more than one company! When I updated the dual card Bios I had download the ASUS RX5600TX bios some may say "it don't make any difference!" hell but it does! for months I have suffered poor performance issues with this card..... Yesterday I did some serious research ending up with installing the correct bios for this card..... Now the performance is awesome compared to what it was before..... I can even cross London in High End mode with no stuttering in the Diamond... however the problem of the VR sucking up all the power from the card has not gone away..... The lesson I take away from this is make sure you have downloaded the correct drivers/bios firmware for your computer parts! so I can say now I have it sorted the XFX RX5600TX is a great little card! but will never drive FS2020 in Ultra with all the bells and whistles turned on and VR on top of that..... When cards are more available I will upgrade again and a more powerful latest motherboard...... Happy Flying peeps......
    Last edited by daspinall; Today at 07:08 AM.
    AMD Ryzen 9 3900X 3.79 GHz
    ASRock B550 Phantom Gaming 4 Motherboard
    4x8GB = 32GB DDR4 Vengeance LXP 2400MHz
    XFX RX 5600 XT Thicc III ULTRA-14GBPS 6GB Boost UP to 1750MHz GDDR6 3xDP
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Similar Threads

  1. PC to run FS202
    By Raybel in forum Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020
    Replies: 1
    Last Post: 01-03-2021, 02:42 PM
  2. Why is FSX not running 10 times better on my new 10 times* better PC?
    By iainso in forum FSX
    Replies: 10
    Last Post: 03-03-2015, 02:37 PM
  3. Windows 8 Running Out Of Memory Running FSX?
    By tank73 in forum FSX
    Replies: 10
    Last Post: 03-14-2013, 02:22 PM
  4. ADE 9x not running with BGL Comp from FSX SDK. Running Windows 7 and FSX SP2
    By Bigfitz75 in forum FSX
    Replies: 4
    Last Post: 09-22-2010, 09:03 PM
  5. Error Msg Loading FS202 Pro
    By SignMan in forum FS2002
    Replies: 5
    Last Post: 12-20-2002, 03:56 PM

Bookmarks

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules