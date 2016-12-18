Hey guys, I have a weird and frankly frustrating problem when I switch views (side windows, nearest airport tower) and then go back to my main view, see the pictures below:


Sometimes my game freezes and I am sent back to Windows, other times it takes up to a minute to go back to a normal sky, a fully textured plane etc. I tried lowering my settings like scenery density but to no avail. What can I do?