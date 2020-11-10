Here is L'Aigle Saint-Michel airport created by Christophe.

L'Aigle - Saint-Michel aerodrome is an aerodrome open to public air traffic, located in the town of Saint-Sulpice-sur-Risle, 2 km east-south-east of L'Aigle in the Orne.

It is used for the practice of leisure and tourism activities (light aviation and helicopter).
