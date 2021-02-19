Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: Rainbow Ring over Ireland

  1. Today, 02:52 PM #1
    tiger1962's Avatar
    tiger1962
    tiger1962 is online now VIP Member
    Join Date
    Sep 2005
    Location
    Halifax, West Yorkshire, UK
    Posts
    2,832

    Default Rainbow Ring over Ireland

    Seen on approach to Kerry EIKY:

    Click image for larger version.  Name: rainbow.jpg  Views: 0  Size: 47.5 KB  ID: 226184
    Tim Wright "The older I get, the better I was..."
    Gigabyte Aorus GA-Z270X-Gaming 7, Intel i5-7600k 3.80GHz OC'd 4.28GHz, NZXT X62 Kraken, 32Gb Corsair Vengeance DDR4 3000, 2x 2TB Samsung Hybrid SSD's, LG DVDRW, NVidia GTX1050Ti 4Gb, Phanteks Enthoo Pro M case, CH Yoke & Pedals, Dell P2815Q 28" 4k, Win 10 Pro x64
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 03:20 PM #2
    mrzippy's Avatar
    mrzippy
    mrzippy is online now Top Gun
    Join Date
    Jan 2012
    Location
    San Francisco, California
    Posts
    18,297

    Default

    Sure and begorrah! Where's me pot-o-gold, ye little leprechaun?
    Mr Zippy Sent from my keyboard using "Whackamole", NudgeAKey + 2 Fingers

    No flight Sim installed until I get a new computer.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Similar Threads

  1. Full rainbow over Nepal
    By neilends in forum MSFS Screen Shot Forum
    Replies: 3
    Last Post: 02-19-2021, 01:53 PM
  2. Holkham Bay 2013 - Somewhere Over The Rainbow
    By kdmoo in forum MSFS Multiplayer Adventures
    Replies: 14
    Last Post: 12-19-2013, 07:31 PM
  3. Does this problem ring a bell?....
    By ponyboy in forum PC Hardware, Video And Audio Help
    Replies: 3
    Last Post: 05-02-2005, 01:52 PM
  4. Cork, Ireland to Belfast City, N. Ireland (11x 1208x1024)
    By Flying_Turnip in forum MSFS Screen Shot Forum
    Replies: 4
    Last Post: 09-10-2004, 06:15 AM
  5. Ring of clear skies along horizon when flying under an overcast.
    By wxperson in forum FS2002
    Replies: 18
    Last Post: 02-03-2002, 04:00 PM

Bookmarks

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules