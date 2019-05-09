Hoping that someone can help me, I'm at a dead end. Trying to finish a FSX history film project I've been working on for a year and now I'm very stuck. This is an add-on airport based in the 1960s. I do have the ADE files required if it helps.

Click image for larger version.  Name: Ground-vehicles.gif  Views: 2  Size: 315.5 KB  ID: 226182

I have ringed in red the ground vehicles I want to remove in the FSX image. My Display/Traffic settings in FSX have Airport Vehicle Density set to zero. Any help gladly received. Thanks!