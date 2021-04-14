Yet Another Other MSFS Adventure
You know, I've been to a *ton* of places over the years. But as I racked my brain, I didn't think I've ever been to Harrisburg before. It's totally different from anywhere else on Earth!
I'm kidding, you've seen one town, I won't say they're all the same but a lot are. I'm sure Harrisburg is a great place for people who live there, but that day was grey and dreary, pretty miserable.
With the pandemic raging around the world, I had a good idea why I was there, even before I walked into the office of the squat building on the northern part of Harrisburg International.
I was greeted by a man of about fifty in a grey suit, who brought me inside. We walked down the brightly lit hallway and stopped at a door on the left. He opened it and ushered me inside. The room was small and sparse. There was a wooden desk, which took up most of the space, along with a beige filing cabinet in the far corner. A few charts were pinned to the walls, and there was a cheap, plastic chair, where I sat.
"Things are slowly getting better in this part of the world," he began, I still didn't know his name. "But other places haven't been so lucky. The vaccines are in high demand, and we need to get them out as quick as possible."
"I take it that's why I'm here?"
He smiled, a little, "Yes."
It seemed pretty straightforward, a flight to drop some much-needed medical supplies, how could I say no?
