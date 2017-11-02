Results 1 to 3 of 3

Thread: Digital input for aileron controls

    Default Digital input for aileron controls

    In trying to solve my uncontrolled roll problem, I again checked my mapping. When I pulled up the mapping for my MS Sidewinder
    force Feedback 2 joystick, I noticed the following note in the "remarks" section on the right side of the Controls sreen when I clicked on the assignment for L & R ailerons (Axis X). The note says "Digital input should be mapped on a key or button." No other setting that I can find comes with that message. Never noticed that before.

    What the heck does that mean?
    Default

    It means that the L & R aileron control you're assigning to an axis should be assigned to a key or button press.
    Clear that assignment and re-assign your x-axis to the aileron axis control instead.
    Tim Wright "The older I get, the better I was..."
    Gigabyte Aorus GA-Z270X-Gaming 7, Intel i5-7600k 3.80GHz OC'd 4.28GHz, NZXT X62 Kraken, 32Gb Corsair Vengeance DDR4 3000, 2x 2TB Samsung Hybrid SSD's, LG DVDRW, NVidia GTX1050Ti 4Gb, Phanteks Enthoo Pro M case, CH Yoke & Pedals, Dell P2815Q 28" 4k, Win 10 Pro x64
    Default Digital input for aileron controls

    I read in a prior post that "digital" input means the control is On or OFf, not analog. This doesn't make sense for ailerons controlled with a joystick. When I map the ailerons to the X Axis, any movement of the joystick turns the ailerons "on" or "off." That's what has been causing the uncontrolled rolls. When I map the ailerons to buttons, they work and there are no uncontrolled rolls. But this renders the joystick useless for ailerons. How do I change this? I have re-mapped the ailerons to the joystick X Axis of course, but it still is operating in an "Off/On" function. The joystick calibration shows it operating normally in the X Axis.

    I must be doing something wrong.
