Thread: C17 wheels dont turn on runway

    Rebrecs
    Default C17 wheels dont turn on runway

    C17 experts? Config file experts? I dunno. Just asking for help. I know nothing about the "innards."

    The nose wheel always turns.
    The rear wheels turn for a while just after landing and smoking it up. Then, the rear wheels are apparently not touching the ground any longer.

    Typically I'm landing weighing about 350,000 gross. (if that helps)

    ps .. from time to time the rear wheels will turn during taxi but I have not correlated any circumstances or actions with those moments.

    TIA, any hints will be greatly appreciated.
    mrzippy
    How does the aircraft look at your 350,000 gross weight just sitting on the runway? Could you do a couple of screenshots from different angles showing this?
