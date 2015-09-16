I am an actual real world pilot, own my own Cessna 172 and am IFR rated with over 700 hours of flight time. I am interested in using the MSFS for actual instrument approaches to work on my real world instrument skills. I've had the MSFS 2020 for a couple of months and have tried to load my own flight plans and use the Garmin 430 that comes with the Cessna 172 in MSFS. Bottom line the program doesn't make working outside of pre-programmed flights easy. Any suggestions for setting up actual IFR approaches other than those preprogrammed in the simulator? Thanks.