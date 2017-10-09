Help needed-Piper III PA 28R
I bit the bullet and bought the Caraenado Piper III.
I am liking the plane except for these problems (and it could be all me)
Autopilot-I have my flight plan done before I even load things up. Once in the air, I select Nav-nothing happens
I usually fly at 1,000 feet (I like to look at the scenery) No matter what I do, I cannot get it to stay at 1,000 ft. I click on ALT and according to the instructions (which are very poor) under Autopilot, the plane should stay at the altitude I am at when I select ALT. It does not, it go up and down like the stock market. My last flight ended in the East River, lol
I like to fly using the auto pilot because I LOVE looking out at the scenery.
The manuals that were included are NO help, I've read them
Any help is appreciated!
Windows 10 Pro, 32 gigs DDR4 RAM, Nvidia GForce GTX 1660, Intel I7 10700 running at 3.8, with Noctua NH-L9x65, Premium Low-Profile CPU Cooler
