I bit the bullet and bought the Caraenado Piper III.

I am liking the plane except for these problems (and it could be all me)

Autopilot-I have my flight plan done before I even load things up. Once in the air, I select Nav-nothing happens

I usually fly at 1,000 feet (I like to look at the scenery) No matter what I do, I cannot get it to stay at 1,000 ft. I click on ALT and according to the instructions (which are very poor) under Autopilot, the plane should stay at the altitude I am at when I select ALT. It does not, it go up and down like the stock market. My last flight ended in the East River, lol

I like to fly using the auto pilot because I LOVE looking out at the scenery.

The manuals that were included are NO help, I've read them

Any help is appreciated!