So about 2 weeks back or so my lil lappy started getting clunky and the stuttering most have experienced became the norm for me right up until the dreaded CTD. Crap, I figured after many months of wonderful flying and watching and reading about others trials, crashes and tribulations I figured well my number came up as after I would flight plan and click Fly the bar would load load load then just as it was done loading bam CTD, facepalms. Now what? OK my lappy is 2+yrs old, I knew my machine was gonna be pushing the limits i7 1060x nowhere enough ram yadda yadda yadda. First thought, virus ugh... Instead of coming in here crying and lambasting Asobo or Microsoft because they are easy targets and asking what do I do heeeeelp I took a step back and went over some of the threads here in my head as I like to stay up to date on things and remembered a post on one of the CTD threads from Plainsman I believe making a simple comment about Flight Simulator needs to have the current windows updates and that can cause CTD's so I went hmmmmm I wonder as I dont remember my puter doing its normal updating like it was. Thats what really sent me down the virus rabbit hole to no avail so I checked windows updates. There were 8 of them pending download so what did i do? You guessed it pressed the download button and...........nothing it wouldnt download..FFS now what? ok deeper down the virus rabbit hole all the way to nothing so i put it away for a week and did other things. Decided to look at it on Sunday and after poking around the net I found something saying windows wont update unless you have 14g of space. so it told me how to check on disk space, holy eff balls 3G free basically maxed out with nowhere enough room to update windows and the gears started clicking. So after several minutes of clearing space i finagled 17G free and was like well alright lets go. Went to check windows update and Bill Gates already had the boys downloading and installing so all that was left after they updated was to fire up Flight Sim and see what happens...Well whadda ya know program loaded normally right into the flight page and beyond and Ole Mike is back amongst the clouds and moving metal around...Anyways thanks to all the computer experts on here and heres the morale of the story...Check you s*** before you go crying about Asobo and Microsoft, they aint perfect nor is this sim but if you pay attention you just might learn something.
