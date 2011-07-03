Hi there,
i dont know how many years i have been sleeping but i just found out
there is multiple missions not displaying in the FSX missions menu
there is this canyon Mission "JetCanyon" with the F18
The "MP_Secret_Island_Race" the "HoopRaceCourse"
"GreekXC" ?!
what the hell ? i just realized about these missions
does any know how to accesss them ?
or are they only unlocked if you complete another race ?