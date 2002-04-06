Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: Updates?

  1. Today, 06:45 PM #1
    Aptosflier's Avatar
    Aptosflier
    Aptosflier is offline Member
    Join Date
    Jan 2021
    Location
    Aptos, California
    Posts
    252

    Default Updates?

    I've assumed that MSFS has downloaded and installed all the updates--USA, UK, Benelux, etc.--as they've come out. However, as I was exploring the in-sim marketplace ("full catalog") today, I saw that all the "World" updates are marked "free" without any indication that they're installed on my PC. Again, I'm pretty sure they were installed automatically, but how do I double-check this?
    HP Omen 25L Desktop, Intel i7-1070 CPU, 32 GB DDR RAM, Nvidia 3070 GPU, 1 TB SSD, Logitech flight yoke, throttle quadrant, rudder pedals, multi-panel, radio panel, TrackIR 5
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 08:40 PM #2
    Cavulife
    Cavulife is online now Member
    Join Date
    Aug 2020
    Location
    California
    Posts
    133

    Default

    They definitely are not installed automatically. For each one I’ve had to go to the Marketplace and “BUY” the free tokens to install them.

    Give that a try and parts of your world may look much better.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Similar Threads

  1. FSMeteo - plane bounces around after updates
    By scabbo in forum FS2002
    Replies: 3
    Last Post: 06-04-2002, 12:01 AM
  2. Patches Updates, and Fixes what is the best way to find them here?
    By Ironstar in forum The Outer Marker
    Replies: 5
    Last Post: 06-02-2002, 05:26 PM
  3. Scenery updates?
    By hoag in forum FS2002
    Replies: 0
    Last Post: 04-15-2002, 12:29 PM
  4. Posky updates.....
    By DanielParrott in forum FS2002
    Replies: 2
    Last Post: 04-15-2002, 06:52 AM
  5. EBWorld updates release, Sybex Guide released!
    By CXG101 in forum The Outer Marker
    Replies: 11
    Last Post: 10-11-2001, 06:57 PM

Bookmarks

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules