Thread: Updates?

Updates?
I've assumed that MSFS has downloaded and installed all the updates--USA, UK, Benelux, etc.--as they've come out. However, as I was exploring the in-sim marketplace ("full catalog") today, I saw that all the "World" updates are marked "free" without any indication that they're installed on my PC. Again, I'm pretty sure they were installed automatically, but how do I double-check this?
HP Omen 25L Desktop, Intel i7-1070 CPU, 32 GB DDR RAM, Nvidia 3070 GPU, 1 TB SSD, Logitech flight yoke, throttle quadrant, rudder pedals, multi-panel, radio panel, TrackIR 5
Bookmarks