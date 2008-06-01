Phoenix, AZ Cloud9 Virtual Holdings has announced the hiring of additional staff as the organization relaunches under new management in June. Founded by real-world aviators, Cloud9 began its history operating the Boeing 717 out of St. Louis (KSTL). Following a rebrand, the organization moved to Phoenix (KPHX) where it began operating a fleet of Boeing 737 and Embraer E175 jets on premium routes across the United States. After acquiring low-cost carrier CoastJet in 2020, Cloud9 Holdings began dedicating its fleet of 737 aircraft to CoastJet, while purchasing new A320NEO aircraft for the ownership group's flagship carrier, Cloud9 Airlines. In 2021, Cloud9 Holdings announced its latest acquisitions. Cloud9 Airlines would begin operating a second base of operations at Washington Dulles Airport. This expansion would see the airline add the CRJ-900 to the fleet operating out of Washington DC. CoastJet Airlines acquired a second focus city in Portland, Oregon, and received the final Cloud9 B737. Finally, the ownership group began operating a part 135 fractional ownership group called Cloud9 Jet Management. With three operational airlines under its wings, Cloud9 Virtual Holdings has begun the search for new talented individuals to join its leadership team.
Cloud9 Holdings strives to offer a realistic operation for all of its pilots. The group simulates an economy for all flights, including fuel, passenger pay, airport slots, maintenance, and more. Further, the organization provides an optional monthly flight bidding system where pilots can bid for flight lines every month. This bidding is completed through the use of a seniority/upgrade list for the entire group. Pilots will be upgraded from First Officers to Captains as the need exists, similar to real-world operations.
Cloud9 Airlines
HUBS
- KPHX
- KIAD
FLEET
- Airbus A320NEO
- Embraer E175
- Mitsubishi CRJ-900
CloastJet Airlines
HUBS
- KSFO
- KPDX
FLEET
- Boeing 737-800
- Boeing 737-700
- Bombardier Dash8 Q400
For those interested in operating private jets, Cloud9 Jet Management (CJM) is the perfect fit! CJM is the smallest and most challenging airline part of Cloud9 Holdings. CJM only accepts two pilots per aircraft, and those pilots must pass a check ride in the type before operating any flight for CJM. That said, once pilots complete the hiring/training process, they are able to fly custom-built trips designed exclusively for business jets. These trips are planned through careful analysis of real-world part 135 operations and work to create a realistic and authentic part 135 flying experience. Since CJM is a much more limiting experience for pilots, CJM rated pilots do have the ability to continue to fly any Cloud9 or CoastJet route as well, with the added responsibility of operating our fleet of business jets.
This has been a lot to read, and we want to thank everyone who has taken the time to read over our airline rundown. We are tentatively planning on launching the airline to the public on June 6th, but for those interested in jumping in early, we would love to have you. Most of our website is fully functional, but over the next month, we want to work to iron out and potential bugs as well as get a full team of welcoming and enthusiastic staff ready to help welcome new pilots in June! Below is a list of positions we are looking to fill, if any of them trip your trigger, join us on discord and say hello! We look forward to meeting you!
POSITIONS
- Director of Crew Scheduling
- Schedule/Airport Liason
- Event Coordinator/VATSIM Liason
- Test Pilots (early access members)
Website: HTTP://www.fly-cloud9.com
Discord: https://discord.gg/4z7t9q3s9e
