Thread: Returning Home From Passover Vacation

Shalom and greetings all my pals,
Passover week is over which means massive flux of Israelis returning from their Passover vacation in Eilat back home to Tel Aviv which means that El Al could not use narrow body 737-200s or Britannias hence decision to use exciting brand new 707-300 to handle heavy holiday passenger traffic back home from LLET Eilat Airport located in the center of Eilat adjacent to Route 90 (The Arava Road) to LLBG Ben Gurion Airport located 12 miles southeast of Tel Aviv
STOP the sign says you need authorization from airport tower before passing!!
Attention!! The sign says that ATTENTION you are attending aerial zone Please drive extremely carefully
Passengers get surprise and excited by presence of brand new plane that is going to take them back home to Tel Aviv
Nice engine view of the airport terminal
Got to do pre-flight inspection of left engines
Got to do same thing for right engines
Got to do pre-flight inspection of the tail
Time for me to board my captain seat
Checking all gauges to be sure they look very kosher
Time for me to open fuel lines as you can I am middle of doing that where you can see I finish opening 4th engine fuel line and now concentrating other engine fuel lines
Because of regulations not permitting more than 10 screenshots per post, please be kind enough to go to this hyperlink seen below to view rest of exciting trip
Here is the hyperlink:
https://calclassic.proboards.com/thr...sover-vacation
Thank you for viewing and stay tuned for next exciting flight.
Regards,
Aharon
