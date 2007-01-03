Results 1 to 6 of 6

Thread: FS2004 Panel Guru's

    grau
    Default FS2004 Panel Guru's

    Hi all.

    I need your help. I'm attempting to add Bob Kellogg's excellent HUD display to my simulator. I've had success adding this gauge, and scaling the width & length. Where I'm failing is the ability to relocate it to the position I desire. I am able to move it up and down. But for the life of me, I cannot get this gauge to move laterally to the left.

    I am using a Matrox Triplehead2Go for my front (3) windows. The center is my primary, meaning it has FS9's menu etc.

    I have added many other HUD gauges, readily available here, and have had zero problems scaling them and positioning them as I see fit.

    But this guy will not budge to the left where I need it to go. It's already set to (0) which normally would instruct the gauge to position at the farthest left position. But it is not. It is somewhere about 40% right of the edge. I've attempted to contact the author without success.

    I have added (2) images to help in illustrating the issue.

    Image 1
    Image 2
    ColR1948
    Default

    On image 2 shouldn't Visible=0 be =1

    Forgive my ignorance I don't often play with panel files, just trying to help.

    Col.
    graemeb
    Default

    In the panel.cfg your line...

    window_pos=0.33, 0.02

    ...sets the position of the gauge on the screen. These x/y values are fractions of 1.0, so 0.33 means about one-third of the way across from the left side. The 0.02 would mean a very short distance from the top of the screen. (Remember that the top left corner of the screen is 0,0)

    This sort of thing is much easier if you use a program like FS Panel Studio.

    Good luck!
    Graeme
    grau
    Default

    No sir. Thank you for the reply though.
    grau
    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by graemeb View Post
    In the panel.cfg your line...

    window_pos=0.33, 0.02

    ...sets the position of the gauge on the screen. These x/y values are fractions of 1.0, so 0.33 means about one-third of the way across from the left side. The 0.02 would mean a very short distance from the top of the screen. (Remember that the top left corner of the screen is 0,0)

    This sort of thing is much easier if you use a program like FS Panel Studio.

    Good luck!
    Graeme thank you. I have FS Panel Studio but it has negative effects on this gauge. You comment about "These x/y values are fractions of 1.0, so 0.33 means about one-third of the way across from the left side." has me interested. I will play with these. What do I have to lose. I've tried playing with every other number.
    ColR1948
    Default

    Another idea: Is there any other aircraft using this hud you want, if so have a look at their settings and see what is different if anything.

    Sometimes one little thing could be the answer, again just trying to help.

    Col.
