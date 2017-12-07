Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: SKY AI Traffic keeps disappearing once it is installed in FSX SE

  1. Today, 05:52 PM #1
    Tarik Pasic
    Tarik Pasic is offline Junior Member
    Join Date
    May 2016
    Posts
    1

    Default SKY AI Traffic keeps disappearing once it is installed in FSX SE

    Hey guys, I have FSX Steam Edition and I installed a software called Sky AI Traffic to have airplanes in the skies and on the tarmac in real time when I'm flying. However after 1-2 flights the AI airplanes end up disappearing totally or almost totally. I don't understand why, I followed all the guidelines prior to installing the software and did everything right. I tried uninstalling and reinstalling the software several times but to no avail, the same issue keeps happening. Has anyone else had such issues with SKY AI Traffic? Any tips and suggestions are more than welcomed, thanks in advance everyone!
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 06:35 PM #2
    mrzippy's Avatar
    mrzippy
    mrzippy is online now Top Gun
    Join Date
    Jan 2012
    Location
    San Francisco, California
    Posts
    18,292

    Default

    You are flirting with pirated software!!! Be warned!
    https://www.flightsim.com/vbfs/showt...i-Traffic-v2-3
    Mr Zippy Sent from my keyboard using "Whackamole", NudgeAKey + 2 Fingers

    No flight Sim installed until I get a new computer.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Similar Threads

  1. FSX SE keeps zooming out
    By Lord_Nibbo in forum FSX
    Replies: 0
    Last Post: 07-12-2017, 06:14 AM
  2. Installed free WOAI traffic, Disabled stock Traffic.bgl, how to get General Aviation traffic
    By mrdfw in forum FSX
    Replies: 6
    Last Post: 01-18-2012, 02:15 PM
  3. Screen size and alignment keeps changing since I installed new card
    By cmhodge in forum PC Hardware, Video And Audio Help
    Replies: 1
    Last Post: 11-19-2006, 02:57 PM
  4. Vista ... buy once ... transfer once ... that's it ... buy again
    By McFlysky in forum FSX
    Replies: 8
    Last Post: 10-20-2006, 02:24 AM
  5. Problems with FS2002 once I installed CFS3
    By Khirsah13 in forum FS2002
    Replies: 6
    Last Post: 02-09-2003, 12:14 AM

Bookmarks

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules