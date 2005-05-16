Over the past few years I have been flying my FS2004 on my windows 10. Now recently I had BSOD and sent my PC in for repairs. When I got it back and reinstalled the sim, I find all the parts that are supposed to be transparent, are now opaque. Is there anyone who could assist please.Click image for larger version.  Name: Still doing that thang.png  Views: 0  Size: 458.2 KB  ID: 226167