AITrack and OpenTrack: Use your webcam for head tracking
I'm always looking for new ways to enhance my experience flying MSFS and was surprised to come across a head-tracking solution using my existing webcam! I thought it was TrackIR or nothing.
To be fair, though, TrackIR is still considered to be superior in its accuracy and smoothness but AITrack and OpenTrack trumps it in one critical area: it's free.
The two programs work in conjunction with each other and, yes, it does eat a bit of your CPU but not as much as you might think. It's downright reasonable, in fact, when you consider the work it's doing. You run AITrack first, do a couple of settings and enable the webcam, then run OpenTrack and set some settings there too (both use your local IP address and port number, so it's not connecting via online, so no need to fret about that).
With a little reading and maybe watching a video or two, I quickly learned how to set it up to connect to MSFS and set some of the options available (like inverting the Y-axis). I spent a good amount of time tweaking the mapping (which is really curves for how fast you want the track to go and how far). There's also smoothness and dead-zone settings which I fiddled with a bit, mostly to see how it works.
The verdict? WOW. I had no idea what a difference head tracking could make while flying. I still need to play with the settings much more to get it to where I'd be comfortable with it, probably mostly increasing the dead zone so my little head movements don't jerk it around so much. I did experience slight queasiness, though, which I think will subside once I zero in on the settings and get used to it. I can even zoom in on the instrument panel simply by leaning in! (Towards the webcam, that is).
Between this and the Mobile Companion App and my HOTAS, why...I almost feel like a real pilot!
Here are the links:
https://github.com/AIRLegend/aitrack/releases
https://github.com/opentrack/opentrack/releases
If you go to their project pages on Github, you can read more about them and find info on what to do, guides, etc.
