Thread: Smyrna, Georgia, to Dallas, Texas, Net Jets Citation Longitude, Real World Recreation

  Today, 12:48 PM
    JohnnyJohnJohn's Avatar
    JohnnyJohnJohn
    Aug 2020
    Smyrna, Georgia, to Dallas, Texas, Net Jets Citation Longitude, Real World Recreation

    Everything about this flight was a real world recreation that I obtain flight data off of Flight Aware and choose the airline or company of my liking to recreate the flight. I love doing this because you see below you what the pilots saw, especially more than ever now with this new simulator and its real world mapping for the ground below us, and building placement, etc.

    This flight I chose: Net Jets, Citation Longitude N804QS. Its flight recreated was from Smyrna, Georgia, to Dallas Love Field in Dallas, Texas. Altitude was 39000 feet, and real world weather, which unfortunately was more cloud cover than not. Hope you enjoy the flight!

    Poised for take off, Smyrna, under a blanket of heavy thick clouds, and rain.


    Climbing out


    Rain Streaking by on our windscreen


    Above the clouds. Sadly, this is what we will see most of the way, which explains the lack of screen shots.


    Puffy Clouds!


    Break in the weather near the Texas Border


    Clouding up again.


    Clearing clouds near approach


    Approaching Dallas. JR Ewing is down there somewhere - (Obscure 80s show reference....)


    View from the Flight Deck


    Continued next post:
    JohnnyJohnJohn's Avatar
    JohnnyJohnJohn
    Aug 2020
    Lined up for approach Flaps down, gear extended, 3 green!


    Nicely lined up...


    Taxi to parking


    Have a great day everyone!!
