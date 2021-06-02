Thread: Smyrna, Georgia, to Dallas, Texas, Net Jets Citation Longitude, Real World Recreation

Smyrna, Georgia, to Dallas, Texas, Net Jets Citation Longitude, Real World Recreation
Everything about this flight was a real world recreation that I obtain flight data off of Flight Aware and choose the airline or company of my liking to recreate the flight. I love doing this because you see below you what the pilots saw, especially more than ever now with this new simulator and its real world mapping for the ground below us, and building placement, etc.
This flight I chose: Net Jets, Citation Longitude N804QS. Its flight recreated was from Smyrna, Georgia, to Dallas Love Field in Dallas, Texas. Altitude was 39000 feet, and real world weather, which unfortunately was more cloud cover than not. Hope you enjoy the flight!
Poised for take off, Smyrna, under a blanket of heavy thick clouds, and rain.
Climbing out
Rain Streaking by on our windscreen
Above the clouds. Sadly, this is what we will see most of the way, which explains the lack of screen shots.
Puffy Clouds!
Break in the weather near the Texas Border
Clouding up again.
Clearing clouds near approach
Approaching Dallas. JR Ewing is down there somewhere - (Obscure 80s show reference....)
View from the Flight Deck
