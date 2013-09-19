I have a CH Products Flight Sim YOKE that has 3 levers on the right side, and a trim wheel on the left side. For a while now that trim wheel is giving me problems where it is difficult to set up.

You can set the aircraft trim properly for take off , but if the little wheel is not set properly GOOD LUCK in taking off.Sometimes it is hard to find a setting on the little wheel, so that when you pull on the yoke for a take off you actually take off.

Can that trim wheel be taken out from the yoke and the yoke still work?
Is there a replacement part for the trim wheel?


Nebojsa