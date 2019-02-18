Up for sale is a lightly used GNS530 from RealSimGear: https://realsimgear.com/collections/...el-for-x-plane

In excellent condition (see photos below) and I will include a right angle adapter for HDMI, a HDMI cable, a right angle USB cable, and the official bracket (normally a $50 accessory). No scratches or scuffs on the LCD and works exactly as you would expect.

All of this, shipping included to CONUS, for $389 firm. A $60+ savings over MSRP.

Photo: https://imgur.com/a/zCUDyCm

Email me at my username AT tutanota dot com.

Thanks for looking!