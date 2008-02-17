No word yet on such a plane for FS, but I know there were versions for FS2004 and XP, I'm guessing it's a matter of time before someone decides to make this one.

This was the first purpose-built aircraft designed solely from the start as a pure forrest fire fighting water bomber. Since it was introduced with radial piston engines, it has been upgraded to have turboprops with the CL-415, and now Viking is introducing a new upgraded version with more capabilities, the Canadair 515 by Viking.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qQ4H85TJ1PI