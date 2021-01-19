How to set alignment time at 1 minute instead of 7 minutes in latest download of Zibo 737 during cold and dark start up? The new tablet has avitab symbol instead of settings and realism options. I cannot locate this option. The older version of Zibo 737 couple years ago you could set a short time align for 1 minute with a couple of clicks on tablet. Is this still possible on newer craft if so what is method of this procedure. Older version tablet you could click on settings, realism, and short time it would align in 1 minute instead of 7, new install has avitab label in place of settings how to use this unit and get to short time setting.