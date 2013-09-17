Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: Sea Hawk Helicopter

  Today, 03:46 PM
    sapphire
    sapphire
    Join Date
    Feb 2006
    Location
    Thatcham
    Posts
    117

    Default Sea Hawk Helicopter

    Is there such a thing as a freeware Sea King helicopter for FSX?
    with thanks
  Today, 04:14 PM
    mrzippy's Avatar
    mrzippy
    mrzippy
    Join Date
    Jan 2012
    Location
    San Francisco, California
    Posts
    18,289

    Default

    https://www.fs-freeware.net/download...-sea-king.html

    Sea King or Sea Hawk?
    Mr Zippy Sent from my keyboard using "Whackamole", NudgeAKey + 2 Fingers

    No flight Sim installed until I get a new computer.
