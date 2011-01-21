Thread: External Camera Zoom Level won't stay!

Hello,
Whenever I set a zoom level on the external camera as soon as I leave the camera it zooms to 100% and I can't keep it at one percentage - so annoying! Any one know how to fix this? Many thanks
I suspect you have a controller issue, as mine does not do that?
I7-9700K, RTX-2070, Asus Strix Z-390-H MB, 32gb G Skill 3000 CL15, Corsair Obsidian 750D case, WD Black 1tb M.2, Crucial CT500MX SSD, Seasonic Prime 750W Titanium PSU
