Thread: External Camera Zoom Level won't stay!

    tilneyg88
    Hello,

    Whenever I set a zoom level on the external camera as soon as I leave the camera it zooms to 100% and I can't keep it at one percentage - so annoying! Any one know how to fix this? Many thanks
    plainsman
    I suspect you have a controller issue, as mine does not do that?
