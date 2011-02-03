Thread: Need CPU recommendations for a new FSX and MSFS computer build please

Need CPU recommendations for a new FSX and MSFS computer build please
Hello friends - it's been a long time. I am still a flightsim fanatic, but I haven't been able to fly much for the past 5 years because of my current job. However, at long last, I am planning to build a brand-new computer system to run my Steam-Edition FSX, and also the new MSFS2020 simulator once I purchase it. It's been a long, long time since I have sourced brand-new components to build a new computer system completely from scratch (I've only upgraded some components through the years). Can you guys (the real experts) advise me on which CPU path to take... AMD or Intel? I've read/watched so many different views on this subject in YouTube videos online that my head is literally swimming.
I am not afraid of AMD. In fact, I have enjoyed excellent performance from my vintage AMD Phenom II x64 965 Black-Edition CPU through the years.. but, it IS high time to replace it and move forward into a new era of computer. Regardless of the ultimate choice, I want something I can depend on for SOLID performance in either SE-FSX or MSFS2020 simulator (if this possible).
Initially, I wanted to go with the AMD Ryzen 5 5600X CPU based on reviews online, but I didn't buy it in time before it vanished out-of-stock last fall. It has been claimed to give the best overall performance/value for flightsims like FSX and MSFS2020 using AMD, without spending a small fortune on a CPU. I am still waiting for it to come back in stock from reputable sources at a "normal" cost. After many months, I am wondering if I should choose a different path for a processor. Any ideas? I do not know anything about Intel from personal experience anymore, since my last Intel CPU was decades ago at this point, and A LOT has changed in the world of processors since way back when. Haha
My graphics card choice will always be Nvidia based on outstanding visuals, high quality and excellent performance. My Motherboard preference has always been ASUS because of solid performance and high quality. I am learning about the newer SSDs (I've always used WD 7200 Black Caviar HDDs in the past). I have never used liquid cooling (is it better than air-cooled???) I have used a Cooler Master Hyper 212 fan for many years, and it has worked perfectly.
Forum Mods, I hope this post is placed in the right spot. If not, please move it to the correct forum. Thank you to everyone for all that you do to make flight simming so much fun! -Glenn
PS: For my friends who might be wondering, I have NOT left my beloved FS9. No sir! It will happily remain alive and well on my current system to be enjoyed often. It's still so much fun
Last edited by HardCub; Today at 01:54 PM.
Windows 10 Home 64-bit OS, CoolerMaster Centurion case, AMD Phenom II X4 965 Black 3.4Ghz CPU, 16GB Corsair RAM, ASUS 970 Pro Gaming/Aura MB, CoolerMaster Hyper212 Cooling, EVGA GeForce 650 GTX 1GB GPU, (2) Western-Digital Black Caviar SATA6 HDDs, Dell 24" UltraSharp 1920x1200 TTF Monitor, CHProducts FlightYoke/RudderPedals, TrackIR4, Altec-Lansing 3D subwoofer sound
Bookmarks