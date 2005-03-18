Here is Ajaccio airport created by Philippe Louvet.

Ajaccio-Napoléon-Bonaparte international airport, still usually called by its former name Campo dell'Oro, is an airport in the Corse-du-Sud department, located in the east of the territory of the municipality of Ajaccio . The airport right-of-way is bordered to the south-east by the Gulf of Ajaccio.

This aerodrome is open to national and international commercial traffic, regular or not, to private planes, instrument flight (IFR) and visual flight (VFR). It has a runway 2,407 meters long and 45 meters wide oriented NNE-SSO (02-20) and a short, disused, East-West oriented runway.
