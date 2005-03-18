I have an issue with uncontrollable rolling shortly after takeoff. This only started several weeks ago.
Here are the facts:
1. Shortly after takeoff, plane reaches about 1,500 ft. Begins uncontrollable roll to left, usually diving into ground.
2. Happens using yoke, joystick, mouse, any aircraft.
3. Does not happen when using X Plane 11.
4. Have set sensitivity controls every possible way - no effect.
5. Does not happen when I let plane take off on AI settings but as soon as I switch off AI and try to fly, rolling starts again.
6. Is not weather related.
7. Computer is top of line gaming computer.
8. Have played with Assistants settings per someone's advice. No help.
9. Yoke/joystick seenm to be possessed by a demon - not controllable once this starts.
10. This did NOT happen when I first installed game.
11. I have not added an plug-ins, etc. Only using MS ForceFeedback joystick (old)or Logitech Flight Yoke. (new).
12. Have uninstalled/installed three times.
13. Had logitech rudder pedals, but don't use them. deleted files from system for now.

HELP!
John Templer