Does anyone know if either Microsoft or a 3rd party will make a Cessna skymaster for msfs2020? I know some have made the skymaster for older versions and even X-Plane, but I would love to see one for msfs2020. I am in the process of getting my multi engine rating and I am training on a skymaster I'm the real world. Side note: what a wonderful plane, I absolutely love the skymaster, how it Flys. The performance ect...
But I digress lol.


