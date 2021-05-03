Beechcraft G36 struggles
I installed the G36 improvement mod and was set to fly from KSEA to KBOI. I kinda loaded up with fuel a bit to make sure I got there without cheating (I’ll learn about fueling eventually).
Wow, but it was a STRUGGLE to climb and get my airspeed up, which kept dipping dangerously to stall speed after FLC wasn’t doing a good enough job despite locking in ideal climb airspeed.
What gives? What I was experiencing doesn’t seem to come close to the numbers I read in the PoH.
