I installed the G36 improvement mod and was set to fly from KSEA to KBOI. I kinda loaded up with fuel a bit to make sure I got there without cheating (I’ll learn about fueling eventually).

Wow, but it was a STRUGGLE to climb and get my airspeed up, which kept dipping dangerously to stall speed after FLC wasn’t doing a good enough job despite locking in ideal climb airspeed.

What gives? What I was experiencing doesn’t seem to come close to the numbers I read in the PoH.